Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Rogue

130,056 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Rogue

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV | Panoramic Sunroof | Cam | Bluetooth | Tinted

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Rogue

SV | Panoramic Sunroof | Cam | Bluetooth | Tinted

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1681591405
  2. 1681591413
  3. 1681591437
  4. 1681591439
  5. 1681591438
  6. 1681591441
  7. 1681591442
  8. 1681591443
  9. 1681591429
  10. 1681591431
  11. 1681591444
  12. 1681591440
  13. 1681591433
  14. 1681591430
  15. 1681591444
  16. 1681591435
  17. 1681591442
  18. 1681591443
  19. 1681591436
  20. 1681591432
  21. 1681591430
  22. 1681591437
  23. 1681591472
  24. 1681591463
  25. 1681591467
  26. 1681591462
  27. 1681591466
  28. 1681591475
  29. 1681591472
  30. 1681591474
  31. 1681591463
  32. 1681591471
  33. 1681591475
  34. 1681591470
  35. 1681591468
  36. 1681591464
  37. 1681591473
  38. 1681591470
  39. 1681591472
  40. 1681591469
  41. 1681591466
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
130,056KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9840755
  • Stock #: 296
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT8FC786130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,056 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Gun Metallic Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group, Telescopic Steering, Power & Heated Seats with Lumbar Support, Cargo Area Privacy Cover, Rear Spoiler, Fog Lights, Cold Air Conditioning, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Bug Deflector, ECO/Sport Mode, Steering Wheel Controls, and much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
Traded in directly to us, this 2015 Nissan Rogue SV is a perfect example of a very capable SUV! Loaded with all the features that matter and then some! It has a clean Carfax Canada report and plenty of service records! Come down and check it out, you won't be wasting your time! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2015 Nissan Rogue SV...
 130,056 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2013 Buick Regal Tur...
 131,181 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Infiniti QX60 7...
 153,936 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory