$17,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-576-8111
2015 Nissan Rogue
SV | Panoramic Sunroof | Cam | Bluetooth | Tinted
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9840755
- Stock #: 296
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT8FC786130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,056 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Rates as low as 5.9% [OAC]. All credits approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Gun Metallic Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Power Group, Telescopic Steering, Power & Heated Seats with Lumbar Support, Cargo Area Privacy Cover, Rear Spoiler, Fog Lights, Cold Air Conditioning, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Bug Deflector, ECO/Sport Mode, Steering Wheel Controls, and much more!
Manager's Notes:
Traded in directly to us, this 2015 Nissan Rogue SV is a perfect example of a very capable SUV! Loaded with all the features that matter and then some! It has a clean Carfax Canada report and plenty of service records! Come down and check it out, you won't be wasting your time! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.