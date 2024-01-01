$8,499+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN CVT SV
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
289-653-1993
Certified
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Nissan Sentra SV 1.8L -No Accident- A/C -Cloth Interior-Alloy Wheels- Steering Wheel Mounted Controls- Power Windows-Power Locks-Bluetooth -AUX Input- USB Input Keyless Entry ***
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa
289 -653-1993
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2015 Nissan Sentra 4dr Sdn CVT SV, proudly offered by Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. This sleek black beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable gray cloth seats and a smooth-riding automatic transmission. With 116,000km on the odometer, this Sentra has plenty of life left in it, ready to take you on countless adventures.
Enjoy a comfortable and convenient driving experience with features like power windows, power locks, power mirrors, and cruise control. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, and keep your valuables safe with a security system. This Sentra also comes equipped with heated mirrors for those chilly mornings and a tilt steering wheel for optimal driver comfort.
But this isn't just about practical features - this Sentra is designed to make a statement. Its sporty 1.8L 4-cylinder engine delivers a peppy performance, while the alloy wheels add a touch of sophistication. The Sentra's sleek design and impressive list of features make it a truly exceptional value. Visit Oshawa Fine Auto Sales today to experience it for yourself!
