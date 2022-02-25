$24,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2015 RAM 1500
2015 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,999
+ taxes & licensing
189,644KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8449611
- VIN: 1C6RR7MT3FS624681
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,644 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3