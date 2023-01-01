Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 1500

219,117 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1680202390
  2. 1680202394
  3. 1680202397
  4. 1680202400
  5. 1680202404
  6. 1680202407
  7. 1680202410
  8. 1680202414
  9. 1680202417
  10. 1680202421
  11. 1680202425
  12. 1680202428
  13. 1680202432
  14. 1680202436
  15. 1680202440
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
219,117KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9782158
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NMXFS681645

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 219,117 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

2016 Ford Edge SEL
 263,954 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 226,059 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Disc...
 106,264 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory