$9,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Subaru Impreza
Limited | Auto | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam & More
2015 Subaru Impreza
Limited | Auto | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam & More
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Advertised Unfit
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 697
- Mileage 159,820 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcome and thank you for considering True North Automobiles! We accept all trade-ins and offer financing at competitive interest rates for all credit types! For additional peace of mind, please ask about our extended warranty and GAP programs. Cash buyers are welcome!
Key Features:
Crystal White Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Group, Power Sunroof, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Heated Front Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Controls, and so much more! Financing available, why wait? Beat the snow in your new Subaru Impreza! Call now and book your test drive!
Relax & Take It Easy:
If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! Currently, all of our automobiles are advertised as "unfit”. Certification is available for an additional $795 which includes a 36-day dealer guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From True North Automobiles
Email True North Automobiles
True North Automobiles
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-576-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-576-8111