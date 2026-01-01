2015 Subaru Impreza

Menu
<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Welcome and <em>thank you</em> for considering <strong>True North Automobiles</strong>! We accept all trade-ins and offer financing at <em><strong>competitive interest rates for all credit types!</strong></em> For additional peace of mind, please ask about our extended warranty and GAP programs. Cash buyers are welcome!</span><br><br><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>Key Features:<br></strong></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=font-size: 12pt;>Crystal White Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Group, Power Sunroof, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Heated Front Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Controls, and so much more! Financing available, why wait? Beat the snow in your new Subaru Impreza! Call now and book your test drive! </span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><br><span style=font-size: 12pt;><strong>Relax & Take It Easy:</strong></span><br><span style=font-size: 12pt;>If youre not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you!<strong> Currently, all of our automobiles are advertised as <em>unfit</em>”. Certification is available for an additional $795 which includes a 36-day dealer guarantee</strong>. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.</span><br><br><strong><span style=font-size: 12pt;>True North Automobiles</span></strong></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong><span style=font-size: 12pt;>184 King St W, Oshawa</span></strong></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-feature-settings: normal; font-variation-settings: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><strong><span style=font-size: 12pt;>1-905-576-8111</span></strong></p>

2015 Subaru Impreza

159,820 KM

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Limited | Auto | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam & More

13505027

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

Used
159,820KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF1GPAP69FH257300

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 697
  • Mileage 159,820 KM

Key Features:

Crystal White Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Group, Power Sunroof, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Heated Front Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Steering Wheel Controls, and so much more! Financing available, why wait? Beat the snow in your new Subaru Impreza! Call now and book your test drive! 


Relax & Take It Easy:
If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! Currently, all of our automobiles are advertised as "unfit”. Certification is available for an additional $795 which includes a 36-day dealer guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

