Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Subaru Impreza

97,310 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto Sales

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2015 Subaru Impreza

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Subaru Impreza

2.0i AWD

Location

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

97,310KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7491276
  • Stock #: 010477
  • VIN: JF1GJAA65FH010477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,310 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN SHARP LOOKING PEARL WHITE ECO FRIENDLY SUBARU IMPREZA WITH LOW MILEAGE, FUEL EFFCIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, TWO SETS OF TIRES WITH WINTERS ON RIMS. EQUIPPED WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, POWER SEATS, LOCKS, WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Included
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Boss Auto Sales

2009 Volkswagen City...
 41,830 KM
$7,698 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Escape XLT
 87,278 KM
$9,298 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion SEL
 146,082 KM
$8,698 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Boss Auto Sales

Boss Auto Sales

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory