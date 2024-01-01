Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

120,823 KM

Details Description Features

$10,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4DR SDN AUTO LT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Cruze

4DR SDN AUTO LT

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1729535318
  2. 1729535322
  3. 1729535326
  4. 1729535330
  5. 1729535340
  6. 1729535347
  7. 1729535351
  8. 1729535355
  9. 1729535359
  10. 1729535362
  11. 1729535366
  12. 1729535370
  13. 1729535374
  14. 1729535377
  15. 1729535381
  16. 1729535385
  17. 1729535389
  18. 1729535393
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
120,823KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE5SM8GS608321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,823 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2013 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4dr I4 Auto Premium Edition for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Hyundai Tucson FWD 4dr I4 Auto Premium Edition 152,390 KM $8,989 + tax & lic
Used 2006 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN CE AUTO for sale in Oshawa, ON
2006 Toyota Corolla 4DR SDN CE AUTO 146,707 KM $4,989 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Subaru Forester LIMITED-SUNROOF-CLEAN for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Subaru Forester LIMITED-SUNROOF-CLEAN 170,789 KM SOLD

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Cruze