2016 Chevrolet Equinox

270,467 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
LT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
270,467KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALCEK4G6318896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 270,467 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

