2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
270,467KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALCEK4G6318896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 270,467 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
2016 Chevrolet Equinox