$15,989+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD LTZ 6 CYL!!!
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$15,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,969 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this stunning 2016 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LTZ, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This Pearl White beauty boasts a sleek design and a comfortable Black interior, making it a pleasure to drive both inside and out. With just 114,969km on the odometer, this Equinox is ready for many more adventures. The powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel-drive system ensure you have the power and control you need, whether you're cruising down the highway or navigating city streets.
This Equinox LTZ is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. This SUV offers the perfect blend of practicality and luxury. The automatic transmission makes for effortless driving. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional SUV! Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today to experience it for yourself.
Here are five features that make this Equinox stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence and enhanced traction.
- Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Experience responsive acceleration and robust performance.
- LTZ Trim: Enjoy a premium experience with top-of-the-line features and comfort.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its sleek exterior and sophisticated Pearl White finish.
- Low Mileage: Benefit from a vehicle that has been well-maintained, with only 114,969km.
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
