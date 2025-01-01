Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that can handle anything a Canadian winter throws your way? Check out this stunning 2016 Chevrolet Equinox AWD LTZ, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This Pearl White beauty boasts a sleek design and a comfortable Black interior, making it a pleasure to drive both inside and out. With just 114,969km on the odometer, this Equinox is ready for many more adventures. The powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel-drive system ensure you have the power and control you need, whether youre cruising down the highway or navigating city streets.</p><p>This Equinox LTZ is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. This SUV offers the perfect blend of practicality and luxury. The automatic transmission makes for effortless driving. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this exceptional SUV! Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today to experience it for yourself.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Equinox stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with confidence and enhanced traction.</li><li><strong>Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Experience responsive acceleration and robust performance.</li><li><strong>LTZ Trim:</strong> Enjoy a premium experience with top-of-the-line features and comfort.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Turn heads with its sleek exterior and sophisticated Pearl White finish.</li><li><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> Benefit from a vehicle that has been well-maintained, with only 114,969km.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

114,969 KM

$15,989

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD LTZ 6 CYL!!!

12680328

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

AWD LTZ 6 CYL!!!

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
114,969KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNFLGE39G6161727

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,969 KM

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Rear Vision Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Door handles, chrome
Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker
Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer.
Fog lamps, front halogen
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, bright chrome, manual-folding
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Charcoal (Charcoal with bright chrome insert.)
Bumpers, body-colour with Charcoal lowers and rear bright chrome insert
Liftgate, power programmable rear with fixed glass
Grille, Black with chrome surround (Includes additional bright chrome accents.)

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Cargo shade
Memory settings for the driver seat and exterior mirrors
WiFi Hotspot
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
Defogger, rear-window electric
Air conditioning, automatic climate control
Seat adjuster front, driver 8-way power with power lumbar
Mirror, inside rearview self-dimming

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

