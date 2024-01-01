Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2016 Chevrolet Trax

202,393 KM

Details Description Features

$8,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd 4dr Ls

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Trax

Fwd 4dr Ls

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1726440423
  2. 1726440429
  3. 1726440433
  4. 1726440440
  5. 1726440455
  6. 1726440462
  7. 1726440466
  8. 1726440469
  9. 1726440473
  10. 1726440477
  11. 1726440482
  12. 1726440486
  13. 1726440492
  14. 1726440496
  15. 1726440500
  16. 1726440504
  17. 1726440509
  18. 1726440513
  19. 1726440517
  20. 1726440521
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
202,393KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJKSB3GL270641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,393 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2011 Buick LaCrosse 4dr Sdn Cxl Fwd for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Buick LaCrosse 4dr Sdn Cxl Fwd 140,301 KM $8,989 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra SPORT-ROOF-WHEELS-AUTO for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra SPORT-ROOF-WHEELS-AUTO 0 $6,989 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Dodge Journey SXT-LOW KM-LOW PRICE! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Dodge Journey SXT-LOW KM-LOW PRICE! 110,883 KM $8,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Trax