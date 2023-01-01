Menu
2016 Chrysler Town & Country

126,229 KM

Details Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring WITH LEATHER

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring WITH LEATHER

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

126,229KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10080207
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG7GR282733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 126,229 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

