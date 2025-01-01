Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

80,145 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
13047305

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1759789770
  2. 1759789760
  3. 1759789761
  4. 1759789765
  5. 1759789756
  6. 1759789767
  7. 1759789756
  8. 1759789772
  9. 1759789753
  10. 1759789775
  11. 1759789768
  12. 1759789763
  13. 1759789758
  14. 1759789764
  15. 1759789775
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,145KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5GR325905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 80,145 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2021 Buick Encore Preferred for sale in Oshawa, ON
2021 Buick Encore Preferred 86,246 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT 212,892 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter for sale in Oshawa, ON
2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 219,105 KM $32,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan