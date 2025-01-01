$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4DR WGN
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
88,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2c4rdgbg9gr358972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Seating
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
