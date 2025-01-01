Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

88,000 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

Watch This Vehicle
13276151

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

  1. 1764714241087
  2. 1764714241554
  3. 1764714241953
  4. 1764714242403
  5. 1764714242808
  6. 1764714243224
  7. 1764714243623
  8. 1764714244033
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
88,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2c4rdgbg9gr358972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&P Auto Centre

Used 2012 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn 212,000 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Compass FWD 4DR for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Jeep Compass FWD 4DR 155,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4dr for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 MINI Cooper Countryman ALL4 4dr 166,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A&P Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan