Looking for a reliable and spacious vehicle thats perfect for the whole family? Check out this used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This versatile minivan, with its sleek grey exterior and comfortable black interior, offers a winning combination of practicality and style. This Grand Caravan has a robust 3.6L V6 engine and is ready to take on your daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With 142,924km on the odometer, this minivan has plenty of life left to give.

This Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is designed to make your life easier. Its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive provide a smooth and confident driving experience. The minivans flexible fuel capabilities add to its value, and its four-door design ensures easy access for everyone.

Here are a few features that make this Grand Caravan stand out:

Family-Friendly Space: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making every journey comfortable and convenient.
Powerful Performance: The 3.6L V6 engine provides plenty of power for everyday driving needs.
Ready for Anything: The Flex Fuel capability gives you options at the pump.
Smooth Ride: The automatic transmission makes driving a breeze in any situation.
Reliable and Proven: This Grand Caravan is known for its dependability.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C 


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

142,924 KM

Details Description Features

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT GREAT PRICE!

13519718

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT GREAT PRICE!

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,924KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8GR326269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 142,924 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious vehicle that's perfect for the whole family? Check out this used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This versatile minivan, with its sleek grey exterior and comfortable black interior, offers a winning combination of practicality and style. This Grand Caravan has a robust 3.6L V6 engine and is ready to take on your daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With 142,924km on the odometer, this minivan has plenty of life left to give.

This Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is designed to make your life easier. Its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive provide a smooth and confident driving experience. The minivan's flexible fuel capabilities add to its value, and its four-door design ensures easy access for everyone.

Here are a few features that make this Grand Caravan stand out:

  • Family-Friendly Space: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making every journey comfortable and convenient.
  • Powerful Performance: The 3.6L V6 engine provides plenty of power for everyday driving needs.
  • Ready for Anything: The Flex Fuel capability gives you options at the pump.
  • Smooth Ride: The automatic transmission makes driving a breeze in any situation.
  • Reliable and Proven: This Grand Caravan is known for its dependability.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

$9,989

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan