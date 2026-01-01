$9,989+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT GREAT PRICE!
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$9,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 142,924 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious vehicle that's perfect for the whole family? Check out this used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This versatile minivan, with its sleek grey exterior and comfortable black interior, offers a winning combination of practicality and style. This Grand Caravan has a robust 3.6L V6 engine and is ready to take on your daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With 142,924km on the odometer, this minivan has plenty of life left to give.
This Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is designed to make your life easier. Its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive provide a smooth and confident driving experience. The minivan's flexible fuel capabilities add to its value, and its four-door design ensures easy access for everyone.
Here are a few features that make this Grand Caravan stand out:
- Family-Friendly Space: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making every journey comfortable and convenient.
- Powerful Performance: The 3.6L V6 engine provides plenty of power for everyday driving needs.
- Ready for Anything: The Flex Fuel capability gives you options at the pump.
- Smooth Ride: The automatic transmission makes driving a breeze in any situation.
- Reliable and Proven: This Grand Caravan is known for its dependability.
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
