$9,989+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Dodge Journey
FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg
2016 Dodge Journey
FWD 4dr Canada Value Pkg
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,989
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,611KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C4PDCAB8GT219127
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,611 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
2011 Kia Rio EX-AUTO-ICE COLD AC-SHARP 222,944 KM $5,989 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Trax LT-SUPER CLEAN-ALLOYS-POWER SEAT 197,989 KM $8,489 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Camry 4DR SDN V6 AUTO XLE 187,576 KM $7,989 + tax & lic
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,989
+ taxes & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2016 Dodge Journey