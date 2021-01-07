Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

99,200 KM

Details Description Features

$14,998

+ tax & licensing
$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

Top Gun Auto Sales

416-900-5605

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

Limited with 7 Seats, DVD and Sunroof

2016 Dodge Journey

Limited with 7 Seats, DVD and Sunroof

Location

Top Gun Auto Sales

446 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4J6

416-900-5605

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,998

+ taxes & licensing

99,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6450352
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG2GT193598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 99,200 KM

Vehicle Description

This Journey comes very well equipped combined with a great price. No accidents and maintained. The options are as followed:

 

7 seats,

DVD,

Rear climate controlls,

Moon Roof,

Reverse cam,

Touch screen,

Power driver seat.

The price is plus tax and licence cost. Includes certification and no additional fees at all.

 

Please call Roy 4165006821 to discuss Contactless delivery, viewing appointment or financing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

