2016 Dodge Journey

114,984 KM

Details Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2016 Dodge Journey

2016 Dodge Journey

CVP

2016 Dodge Journey

CVP

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

114,984KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9034384
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB5GT174261

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,984 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

647-808-7929
