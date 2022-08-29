Menu
2016 Ford F-250

352,673 KM

Details Features

$32,999

+ tax & licensing
$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

LARIAT

Location

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,999

+ taxes & licensing

352,673KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9049711
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT1GEB99783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 352,673 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Bluetooth
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

