$8,989+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Fiesta
SUPER CLEAN LOW KMS!
2016 Ford Fiesta
SUPER CLEAN LOW KMS!
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
$8,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour black + grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,050 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient ride? Check out this sleek 2016 Ford Fiesta, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This hatchback boasts a timeless black exterior and a comfortable black and grey interior, making it a car that's as easy on the eyes as it is to drive. With its reliable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Fiesta is ready for your daily commute or weekend adventures.
This Fiesta is a well-maintained vehicle, showing 146,050 km on the odometer. Its front-wheel drive ensures excellent handling, especially in Canadian weather conditions. The Fiesta is known for its practicality and ease of use, making it a perfect choice for first-time car buyers, city dwellers, or anyone looking for an affordable and dependable vehicle.
Here are some of the Fiesta's standout features:
- SUPER CLEAN: This Fiesta has been meticulously cared for!
- LOW KMS: Enjoy the reassurance of a vehicle with reasonable mileage.
- Stylish Hatchback Design: Turns heads with its modern and eye-catching design.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Save money at the pump with its economical engine.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with its smooth automatic transmission.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-571-3460