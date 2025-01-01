Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient ride? Check out this sleek 2016 Ford Fiesta, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This hatchback boasts a timeless black exterior and a comfortable black and grey interior, making it a car thats as easy on the eyes as it is to drive. With its reliable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Fiesta is ready for your daily commute or weekend adventures.</p><p>This Fiesta is a well-maintained vehicle, showing 146,050 km on the odometer. Its front-wheel drive ensures excellent handling, especially in Canadian weather conditions. The Fiesta is known for its practicality and ease of use, making it a perfect choice for first-time car buyers, city dwellers, or anyone looking for an affordable and dependable vehicle.</p><p>Here are some of the Fiestas standout features:</p><ul><li><strong>SUPER CLEAN:</strong> This Fiesta has been meticulously cared for!</li><li><strong>LOW KMS:</strong> Enjoy the reassurance of a vehicle with reasonable mileage.</li><li><strong>Stylish Hatchback Design:</strong> Turns heads with its modern and eye-catching design.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> Save money at the pump with its economical engine.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with its smooth automatic transmission.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; text-wrap-mode: wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C <br /><br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br />Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br />R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre>

2016 Ford Fiesta

146,050 KM

Details Description Features

$8,989

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Fiesta

SUPER CLEAN LOW KMS!

Watch This Vehicle
12940832

2016 Ford Fiesta

SUPER CLEAN LOW KMS!

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1757105063
  2. 1757105062
  3. 1757105062
  4. 1757105062
  5. 1757105062
  6. 1757105063
  7. 1757105062
  8. 1757105060
  9. 1757105062
  10. 1757105062
  11. 1757105062
  12. 1757105062
  13. 1757105062
  14. 1757105062
  15. 1757105062
  16. 1757105060
  17. 1757105061
  18. 1757105059
  19. 1757105060
  20. 1757105060
  21. 1757105062
  22. 1757105061
  23. 1757105061
  24. 1757105061
  25. 1757105062
  26. 1757105059
Contact Seller
Sale

$8,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,050KM
VIN 3FADP4EJ9GM158386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour black + grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,050 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient ride? Check out this sleek 2016 Ford Fiesta, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This hatchback boasts a timeless black exterior and a comfortable black and grey interior, making it a car that's as easy on the eyes as it is to drive. With its reliable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Fiesta is ready for your daily commute or weekend adventures.

This Fiesta is a well-maintained vehicle, showing 146,050 km on the odometer. Its front-wheel drive ensures excellent handling, especially in Canadian weather conditions. The Fiesta is known for its practicality and ease of use, making it a perfect choice for first-time car buyers, city dwellers, or anyone looking for an affordable and dependable vehicle.

Here are some of the Fiesta's standout features:

  • SUPER CLEAN: This Fiesta has been meticulously cared for!
  • LOW KMS: Enjoy the reassurance of a vehicle with reasonable mileage.
  • Stylish Hatchback Design: Turns heads with its modern and eye-catching design.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Save money at the pump with its economical engine.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with its smooth automatic transmission.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2016 Ford Fiesta SUPER CLEAN LOW KMS! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Ford Fiesta SUPER CLEAN LOW KMS! 146,050 KM $8,989 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Soul AC SEATS+TONS OF SERVICE!!! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Kia Soul AC SEATS+TONS OF SERVICE!!! 131,790 KM $12,589 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT HEATED SEATS MOONROOF for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 2LT HEATED SEATS MOONROOF 162,050 KM $8,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,989

+ taxes & licensing>

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2016 Ford Fiesta