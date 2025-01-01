$10,989+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Focus
LOW KM ICE COLD AC
2016 Ford Focus
LOW KM ICE COLD AC
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$10,989
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Slate Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 115,180 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and efficient hatchback? Check out this sleek 2016 Ford Focus, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This beauty is ready to hit the streets, boasting a stylish Slate Grey exterior that's sure to turn heads. Inside, you'll find a comfortable Black interior, perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, this Focus offers a smooth and practical driving experience. This Focus has been well-maintained and has only 115,180 km on the odometer.
This 2016 Ford Focus comes equipped with some fantastic features. Here are a few that stand out:
- LOW KM: This vehicle has been driven an average of 16,454 km per year!
- ICE COLD AC: Beat the heat with the powerful air conditioning system!
- Hatchback Convenience: Enjoy the versatility and cargo space of a hatchback design.
- Flex Fuel: The flexibility to use different fuel types makes this car both practical and cost-effective.
- Automatic Transmission: Easy and smooth driving, perfect for city and highway driving.
Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today and take this Ford Focus for a test drive!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-571-3460