Looking for a reliable and efficient hatchback? Check out this sleek 2016 Ford Focus, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. This beauty is ready to hit the streets, boasting a stylish Slate Grey exterior thats sure to turn heads. Inside, youll find a comfortable Black interior, perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, this Focus offers a smooth and practical driving experience. This Focus has been well-maintained and has only 115,180 km on the odometer.

This 2016 Ford Focus comes equipped with some fantastic features. Here are a few that stand out:

LOW KM: This vehicle has been driven an average of 16,454 km per year!
ICE COLD AC: Beat the heat with the powerful air conditioning system!
Hatchback Convenience: Enjoy the versatility and cargo space of a hatchback design.
Flex Fuel: The flexibility to use different fuel types makes this car both practical and cost-effective.
Automatic Transmission: Easy and smooth driving, perfect for city and highway driving.

Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today and take this Ford Focus for a test drive!

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C 


R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.

Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

