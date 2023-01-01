Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Fusion

123,899 KM

Details Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1686156118
  2. 1686156121
  3. 1686156124
  4. 1686156128
  5. 1686156131
  6. 1686156134
  7. 1686156138
  8. 1686156141
  9. 1686156144
  10. 1686156147
  11. 1686156150
  12. 1686156153
  13. 1686156156
  14. 1686156159
  15. 1686156163
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
123,899KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10038555
  • VIN: 3FA6P0T93GR127941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,899 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

2016 Ford Fusion SE
 123,899 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Terrain SLE2
 201,830 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Express
 249,516 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory