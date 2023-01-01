$12,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
LX | Auto | Reverse Cam | Bluetooth | Cold AC ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
- Listing ID: 10064808
- VIN: 2HGFC2F58GH025591
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 258,304 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week.
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Crystal Black Pearl Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Group, Heated Seats, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Telescopic Steering, Like-New Kumho All-Season Tires, ECON Mode, Brake Hold Feature, Heated Mirrors, Cold Air Conditioning, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
Overall the car is in fantastic condition, this 2016 Honda Civic LX is ready for many more years of worry-free driving! Local Ontario 1 owner car, the body is in great shape and the interior has been well-kept! The car runs and drives as it should! This is an easy choice for anyone looking for a reliable car without breaking the bank! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
