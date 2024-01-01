2016 Honda HR-V

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><em>In order to ensure quality control, our incoming units go through a thorough reconditioning process. While we get our new inventory ready, you can contact us and one of our sales associates will be able to assist you and answer all your questions. Full description and 30+ photos coming soon. Were appreciative of your patience and willingness to work with us. We look forward to seeing you soon!<br /><br /></em><strong>CLEAN CARFAX CANADA REPORT WITH EXTENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY ONLY AT HONDA:</strong><br /><a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UmDSAyZ5ZP2cT66/SA6A6I0FQXMhxsyb>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UmDSAyZ5ZP2cT66/SA6A6I0FQXMhxsyb</a><br /><br /><strong>Relax & Take It Easy:</strong><br />Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If youre not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! <span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif; box-sizing: border-box;>For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years!</span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;> </strong><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>Currently, all our prices are advertised as </span><em style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>unfit</em><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;> which simply means, you wont be able to drive the car home unless its certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. <br /><br /></span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>True North Automobiles</strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. <br />1-905-576-8111</strong></p>

2016 Honda HR-V

108,379 KM

Details Description Features

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Honda HR-V

LX | AWD | Honda Serviced | Clean Carfax | CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
11909084

2016 Honda HR-V

LX | AWD | Honda Serviced | Clean Carfax | CarPlay

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1731425366
  2. 1731425366
  3. 1731425381
  4. 1731425381
  5. 1731425381
  6. 1731425381
  7. 1731425381
  8. 1731425381
  9. 1731425381
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
108,379KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H30GM103546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 108,379 KM

Vehicle Description

In order to ensure quality control, our incoming units go through a thorough reconditioning process. While we get our new inventory ready, you can contact us and one of our sales associates will be able to assist you and answer all your questions. Full description and 30+ photos coming soon. We're appreciative of your patience and willingness to work with us. We look forward to seeing you soon!

CLEAN CARFAX CANADA REPORT WITH EXTENSIVE SERVICE HISTORY ONLY AT HONDA:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UmDSAyZ5ZP2cT66/SA6A6I0FQXMhxsyb

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Automobiles

Used 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Alloys | Tinted for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Chevrolet Tahoe LTZ | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Alloys | Tinted 125,604 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i LTD w/ Eyesight | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Subaru Legacy 2.5i LTD w/ Eyesight | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam 169,599 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Pilot 1 Owner w/ Extensive Service History Only at Honda for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Honda Pilot 1 Owner w/ Extensive Service History Only at Honda 171,744 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2016 Honda HR-V