$20,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Odyssey
EX-L | 8 Seater | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 181,913 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week.
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
White Diamond Pearl Exterior on Truffle Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 8 Passenger Seating, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Power Group, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Alloy Wheels, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
A well-looked-after example, this 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L is as clean as they come! Everything is working as it should, including the power doors and trunk. The body is in great shape and the interior shows little to no signs of wear. Local new car dealership trade-in, this is the one you've been looking for! If you need help financing, we can make it work! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
Vehicle Features
True North Automobiles
