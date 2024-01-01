2016 Honda Odyssey

Menu
<p class=p1 style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; color: #111827; background-color: #f9fafb; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 13px; line-height: normal; font-family: Helvetica Neue;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt;>We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!<span class=Apple-converted-space style=box-sizing: border-box;> <br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /></span></span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px 0px 1.375rem; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 17px; background-color: #f9fafb; padding: 0px;><em style=box-sizing: border-box;>Thank you</em> for considering <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>True North Automobiles</span> for your next car purchase. <br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />White Diamond Pearl Exterior on Truffle Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 8 Passenger Seating, Factory Navigation System & Reverse Camera, Power Group, Power Sunroof, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Alloy Wheels, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Dual & Rear Climate Control, Power Sliding Doors, Power Liftgate, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, and so much more!     <br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Managers Notes: </span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />A well-looked-after example, this 2016 Honda Odyssey EX-L is as clean as they come! Everything is working as it should, including the power doors and trunk. The body is in great shape and the interior shows little to no signs of wear. Local new car dealership trade-in, this is the one youve been looking for! If you need help financing, we can make it work! <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>- Mina Morris</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>Relax & Take It Easy:</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; />Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If youre not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years!</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;> </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>Currently, all our prices are advertised as </span><em style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>unfit</em><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;> which simply means, you wont be able to drive the car home unless its certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. <br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>True North Automobiles</span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. <br style=box-sizing: border-box; />1-905-576-8111</span></p>

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

VIN 5FNRL5H6300000000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 181,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

