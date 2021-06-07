Menu
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

99,521 KM

$12,498

+ tax & licensing
$12,498

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

GLS

2016 Hyundai Elantra GT

GLS

Location

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,498

+ taxes & licensing

99,521KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7220222
  • Stock #: GU278515
  • VIN: KMHD35LH9GU278515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,521 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL AND SPORTY BLACK ON BLACK ELANTRA GT W/ EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, POWER PACKAGE, BLUETOOTH, A/C. WARRANTY AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at bossauto.ca today

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Boss Auto Sales

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

