2016 Hyundai Elantra GT
GLS | 6 Speed | Panoramic Sunroof | Alloys | Tints
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,163 KM
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Symphony Air Silver Exterior On Dark Grey Cloth Interior, 6 Speed Manual Transmission, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Alloy Wheels with All-Season Tires, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Telescopic Steering, Heated & Power Seats, USB & Aux Input, Rear Spoiler, Rain Visors, Split & Folding Rear Seats, Power Group, Proximity Access, Push Button Start, Fog Lights, and so much more!
"The perfect little car to cruise around in, great on fuel, fun to drive, and proven to be one of Hyundai's most reliable models! The car overall is in solid shape, both cosmetically and mechanically, the clutch feels great and everything is working as it should! Come down and check it out, you won't be wasting your time!" -Mina Morris
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
