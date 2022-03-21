Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

168,535 KM

Details Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SPORT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

168,535KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8753264
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB6GG356943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,535 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

2016 GMC Yukon XL SLE
 187,094 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Frontier...
 93,175 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Mustang GT...
 217,292 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory