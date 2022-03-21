$16,999+ tax & licensing
$16,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
SPORT
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
168,535KM
- Listing ID: 8753264
- VIN: 5XYZUDLB6GG356943
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,535 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
CD Player
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
