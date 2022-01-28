$24,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Tucson
Premium
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
51,255KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: KM8J3CA49GU079861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,255 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
