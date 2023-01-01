Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

156,810 KM

Details

$16,989

+ tax & licensing
$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr 75th Anniversary

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr 75th Anniversary

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,989

+ taxes & licensing

156,810KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9782830
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCS7GW358641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,810 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

