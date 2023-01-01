2016 Jeep Cherokee

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,989 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 6 , 8 1 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9782830

9782830 VIN: 1C4PJMCS7GW358641

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 156,810 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Additional Features Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.