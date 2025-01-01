Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Jeep Compass

152,000 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Compass

4WD 4DR

Watch This Vehicle
12904070

2016 Jeep Compass

4WD 4DR

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

  1. 1756230310188
  2. 1756230310667
  3. 1756230311147
  4. 1756230311586
  5. 1756230312011
  6. 1756230312486
  7. 1756230312891
  8. 1756230313296
  9. 1756230313719
  10. 1756230314142
  11. 1756230314579
  12. 1756230315037
  13. 1756230315443
  14. 1756230315987
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 1c4njdab8gd770816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From A&P Auto Centre

Used 2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Hyundai Accent Preferred 155,000 KM $11,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Tucson SE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE 161,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto 179,000 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email A&P Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&P Auto Centre

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-1277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

2016 Jeep Compass