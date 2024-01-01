Menu
Account
Sign In
<pre style=overflow-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;>This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.<br /><br />Financing available O.A.C<br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.<br /><br /><br /> Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.<br /><br /><br /><br /> R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.</pre><p> </p>

2016 Jeep Patriot

155,841 KM

Details Description Features

$11,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Patriot

4X4-LEATHER-ROOF-HI ALTITUDE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Patriot

4X4-LEATHER-ROOF-HI ALTITUDE

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1720479863
  2. 1720479867
  3. 1720479871
  4. 1720479875
  5. 1720479879
  6. 1720479882
  7. 1720479886
  8. 1720479893
  9. 1720479897
  10. 1720479901
  11. 1720479905
  12. 1720479909
  13. 1720479913
  14. 1720479917
  15. 1720479921
  16. 1720479925
  17. 1720479929
  18. 1720479933
  19. 1720479937
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,841KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB5GD764291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,841 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

Used 2012 Honda Civic EX-SUNROOF-AUTO-WARRANTY for sale in Oshawa, ON
2012 Honda Civic EX-SUNROOF-AUTO-WARRANTY 212,122 KM $8,989 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L Premium *Ltd Avail* for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson AWD 4dr 1.6L Premium *Ltd Avail* 138,071 KM SOLD
Used 2014 RAM 1500 AS IS-4X4-HEMI-CHEAP TRUCK! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 RAM 1500 AS IS-4X4-HEMI-CHEAP TRUCK! 430,094 KM $5,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Patriot