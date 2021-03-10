Menu
2016 Kia Sorento

14,300 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Top Gun Auto Sales

416-900-5605

3.3L LX+ V6 ALL WHEEL DRIVE AND 7 SEATS

Location

Top Gun Auto Sales

446 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4J6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified
Sale

14,300KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6701309
  • Stock #: N284
  • VIN: 5XYPGDA5XGG064823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 14,300 KM

Vehicle Description

WE ARE PROUD TO BRING YOU THIS MONTHS MANAGERS DEAL OF THE MONTH!! NOT OFTEN CAN WE OFFER A 7 SEAT, ALL WHEEL DRIVE AND V6 SUV FOR UNDER $15000.00. THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG.

THE VEHICLE FEATURES INCLUDE:

-REVERSE CAMERA

- ALL WHEEL DRIVE

-V6 3.3 ENGINE

-BACK UP SENSORS

AND MOST IMPORTANTLY 3RD ROW SEATING TO FIT 7 PEOPLE.

VISIT OR CALL 4169005605. ROY'S CELL IS ALWAYS ON 4165006821 (TEXT AVAILABLE). EMAIL: RPARKER@TOPGUNAUTOSALES.CA

THE PURCHASE PRICE IS $13998.00 PLUS TAX AND LICENCING.

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

TOP GUN AUTO SALES CAN PROVIDE THE ONTARIO SAFTEY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR $595.00 PLUS TAX

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Reverse Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
7 SEAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

