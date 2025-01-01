$12,589+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
AC SEATS+TONS OF SERVICE!!!
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
$12,589
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour gun metal grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 131,790 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a practical and stylish ride that won't break the bank? Check out this sleek 2016 Kia Soul, available now at R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd.! This head-turning wagon is finished in a sophisticated gun metal grey, complemented by a classic black interior. With a reliable 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Soul is ready for your daily commute or weekend adventures. This well-maintained vehicle has 131,790km on the odometer and has received a ton of service!
Inside, you'll find a comfortable and versatile interior, perfect for passengers and cargo alike. The Kia Soul is known for its surprisingly spacious cabin and user-friendly design, making every drive a pleasure. This particular model is packed with features that will enhance your driving experience.
Here are a few of the features you'll love:
- Cool Comfort: Enjoy those hot summer days with ICE COLD AC + COOLED SEATS!
- Service, Service, Service!: This car has received a ton of service to ensure it is ready to go.
- Stylish Exterior: The gun metal grey exterior turns heads.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 4-cylinder engine is fuel-efficient.
- Safety First: Be Confident on the road with a backup camera & lane departure warning!
Visit R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. today to see this fantastic Kia Soul in person and take it for a test drive!
This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed. Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
