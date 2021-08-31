2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111.
Vehicle Highlights:
Deisgno Platinum White Exterio on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System, & Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Telescopic Steering, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, Upgraded 18" OEM Alloy wheels, Power/Heated/Memory Seats, Paddle Shifters, Blind Spot Assist, USB & SD Card Input, Fog Lights, Power Group, Dynamic Select, Dual Climate Control, Polished Aluminum & Piano Black Trim Throughout, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Absolutely stunning, this 2016 Mercedes Benz C300 is dressed to impressed, from the panoramic sunroof to the 18" wheels, this car will demand recognition wherever you go! Very clean inside and out, the body is in pristine shape and the upholstery is in near new condition! It handles and drives as a Mercedes should, no stories, this car was traded-in at a local new car dealership, not an out of province vehicle, Mercedes Benz maintained and all maintenance is up to date. You deserve a nice car, buy this one!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
