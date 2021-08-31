Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

110,499 KM

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 | 4MATIC | Leather | Pano Roof | Navi | Cam

2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 | 4MATIC | Leather | Pano Roof | Navi | Cam

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,499KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7916913
  • Stock #: 138
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB6GU170808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,499 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Deisgno Platinum White Exterio on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System, & Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Telescopic Steering, Heated Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Controls, Upgraded 18" OEM Alloy wheels, Power/Heated/Memory Seats, Paddle Shifters, Blind Spot Assist, USB & SD Card Input, Fog Lights, Power Group, Dynamic Select, Dual Climate Control, Polished Aluminum & Piano Black Trim Throughout, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes:
"Absolutely stunning, this 2016 Mercedes Benz C300 is dressed to impressed, from the panoramic sunroof to the 18" wheels, this car will demand recognition wherever you go! Very clean inside and out, the body is in pristine shape and the upholstery is in near new condition! It handles and drives as a Mercedes should, no stories, this car was traded-in at a local new car dealership, not an out of province vehicle, Mercedes Benz maintained and all maintenance is up to date. You deserve a nice car, buy this one!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

