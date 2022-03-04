$28,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C 300 | 4MATIC | Leather | Pano Roof | Navi | Cam
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
$28,995
- Listing ID: 8546831
- Stock #: 202
- VIN: 55SWF4KB6GU170808
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 111,261 KM
Vehicle Description
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Designo Platinum White Exterior on Black Leather Interior, 4Matic [A W D] Drivetrain, Dynamic Select, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Telescopic Steering, 18" Alloy Wheels, Power & Heated Memory Seats with Lumbar Support, Blind Spot Assist, Power Group, Cruise Control, Fog Lights, Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Paddle Shifters, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Sporty and prestigious, this 2016 Mercedes-Benz C300 4Matic is an absolute pleasure to own and experience! Overall, the car is in phenomenal shape inside and out. A smooth, fun, and exhilarating experience with every turn. Local new car dealership trade-in. This is the one you've been looking for!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
