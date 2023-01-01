2016 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$17,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 8 , 3 8 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 10637574

10637574 Stock #: 1532

1532 VIN: WDDSJ4GB2GN364816

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 1532

Mileage 168,382 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.