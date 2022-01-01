2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
Vehicle Highlights:
Lunar Blue Metallic Exterior on Porcelain & Black Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4Matic (AWD) Drivetrain, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-up/360° Camera, Power Group, Lane Keep Assist, Blindspot Assist, Attention Assist, PRE-SAFE Brake, Distronic Plus With Steering Assist, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Paddle Shifters, USB & Aux Input, Power/Heated/Memory Seats, Fog Lights, AMG Alloy Wheels with New Michelin All-Season Tires, Front& Rear Parking Sensors, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Another gem here at True North Automobiles! This Lunar Blue E400 Coupé is a timeless classic! From the stance, to the ride quality and top tier safety features, this car will impress even the pickiest of drivers! Purchased from a Mercedes Benz dealership in May 2021, the car was traded in directly to us just recently, the client was looking for a truck and we just happened to have the right one! Clean Carfax Canada report, local Ontario car, this isn't one you want to miss if you're in the market for something classy, and stylish for 2022 and beyond! Please call and set up your appointment, this is the one you've been looking for!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
