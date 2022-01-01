Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

58,390 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400 | 4MATIC | Leather | Sunroof | Navi | Cam ++

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400 | 4MATIC | Leather | Sunroof | Navi | Cam ++

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,390KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8109646
  • Stock #: 162
  • VIN: WDDKJ6HB2GF320125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 58,390 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Lunar Blue Metallic Exterior on Porcelain & Black Interior, Automatic Transmission, 4Matic (AWD) Drivetrain, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Installed Navigation System & Back-up/360° Camera, Power Group, Lane Keep Assist, Blindspot Assist, Attention Assist, PRE-SAFE Brake, Distronic Plus With Steering Assist, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Paddle Shifters, USB & Aux Input, Power/Heated/Memory Seats, Fog Lights, AMG Alloy Wheels with New Michelin All-Season Tires, Front& Rear Parking Sensors, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Another gem here at True North Automobiles! This Lunar Blue E400 Coupé is a timeless classic! From the stance, to the ride quality and top tier safety features, this car will impress even the pickiest of drivers! Purchased from a Mercedes Benz dealership in May 2021, the car was traded in directly to us just recently, the client was looking for a truck and we just happened to have the right one! Clean Carfax Canada report, local Ontario car, this isn't one you want to miss if you're in the market for something classy, and stylish for 2022 and beyond! Please call and set up your appointment, this is the one you've been looking for!" -Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

