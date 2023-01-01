$16,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer
GTS | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Cam | Spoiler ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
$16,995
- Listing ID: 10285728
- Stock #: 352
- VIN: JA32U8FW2GU603007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 146,785 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week.
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Solano Black Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Factory Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear High Spoiler, Aftermarket Alloy Wheels with Kumho All-Season Tires, Proximity Access, Keyless Start, Traction Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Fog Lights, Cruise Control, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
With an undeniable pedigree and often regarded as one of the more reliable Japanese manufacturers, this 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer is an ideal choice for just about anyone! Great on fuel and easy to maintain, there's simply not much else out there that will give you the bang for your buck like this one here! Fully loaded, local new car dealership trade-in, this isn't one you want to miss! Easy financing solutions available ensures we'll get you driving ASAP! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
