2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

146,785 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

GTS | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Cam | Spoiler ++

GTS | Auto | Leather | Sunroof | Cam | Spoiler ++

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

146,785KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10285728
  • Stock #: 352
  • VIN: JA32U8FW2GU603007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,785 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Solano Black Pearl Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Factory Reverse Camera, Heated Seats, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear High Spoiler, Aftermarket Alloy Wheels with Kumho All-Season Tires, Proximity Access, Keyless Start, Traction Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Fog Lights, Cruise Control, and so much more!   

Manager's Notes: 
With an undeniable pedigree and often regarded as one of the more reliable Japanese manufacturers, this 2016 Mitsubishi Lancer is an ideal choice for just about anyone! Great on fuel and easy to maintain, there's simply not much else out there that will give you the bang for your buck like this one here! Fully loaded, local new car dealership trade-in, this isn't one you want to miss! Easy financing solutions available ensures we'll get you driving ASAP! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

