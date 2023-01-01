$14,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV | AWD | Pano Roof | Navi | 360° Cam | Alloys ++
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
- Listing ID: 10004102
- Stock #: 312
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV9GC782512
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,969 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Pearl White Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Factory Navigation System & 360° Camera, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Power Group, Steering Wheel Controls, Cold Air Conditioning, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels with Near New Pirelli All-Season Tires, Heated & Power Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Power Liftgate, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
A perfect choice for anyone looking to upgrade to something with more room without compromising on fuel efficiency! This 2016 Nissan Rogue SV is in great cosmetic and mechanical condition, local new car dealership trade-in, come down and check it out! You won't be wasting your time! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
Vehicle Features
