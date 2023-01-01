Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Rogue

177,969 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV | AWD | Pano Roof | Navi | 360° Cam | Alloys ++

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Rogue

SV | AWD | Pano Roof | Navi | 360° Cam | Alloys ++

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1685386182
  2. 1685386189
  3. 1685386209
  4. 1685386219
  5. 1685386220
  6. 1685386221
  7. 1685386220
  8. 1685386219
  9. 1685386219
  10. 1685386220
  11. 1685386218
  12. 1685386220
  13. 1685386221
  14. 1685386214
  15. 1685386216
  16. 1685386214
  17. 1685386218
  18. 1685386219
  19. 1685386218
  20. 1685386220
  21. 1685386217
  22. 1685386220
  23. 1685386263
  24. 1685386273
  25. 1685386274
  26. 1685386275
  27. 1685386274
  28. 1685386274
  29. 1685386272
  30. 1685386272
  31. 1685386275
  32. 1685386275
  33. 1685386274
  34. 1685386274
  35. 1685386274
  36. 1685386273
  37. 1685386274
  38. 1685386275
  39. 1685386274
  40. 1685386274
  41. 1685386274
  42. 1685386270
  43. 1685386295
  44. 1685386297
  45. 1685386297
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
177,969KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10004102
  • Stock #: 312
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9GC782512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 312
  • Mileage 177,969 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Pearl White Exterior on Dark Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Factory Navigation System & 360° Camera, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Bluetooth, Power Group, Steering Wheel Controls, Cold Air Conditioning, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels with Near New Pirelli All-Season Tires, Heated & Power Front Seats with Lumbar Support, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Power Liftgate, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start, and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
A perfect choice for anyone looking to upgrade to something with more room without compromising on fuel efficiency! This 2016 Nissan Rogue SV is in great cosmetic and mechanical condition, local new car dealership trade-in, come down and check it out! You won't be wasting your time! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 177,969 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2018 Tesla Model 3 L...
 108,190 KM
$45,495 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 170,385 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory