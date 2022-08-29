Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

70,600 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

FWD 4dr SV

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

70,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9145945
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MT6GC771451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,600 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.




Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Back to Top

