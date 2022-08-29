$18,990+ tax & licensing
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
905-571-3460
2016 Nissan Rogue
FWD 4dr SV
Location
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4
905-571-3460
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,990
+ taxes & licensing
70,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9145945
- VIN: 5N1AT2MT6GC771451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Financing available O.A.C
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.
Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd
1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4