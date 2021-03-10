2016 Nissan Sentra

+ taxes & licensing
416-900-5605
446 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4J6
416-900-5605
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
AN UNBEATABLE PRICE FOR A 2016 SENTRA SV EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION AND SUNROOF. THE VEHICLE HAS NO ACCIDENTS AND IS IN GREAT SHAPE INSIDE AND OUT.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE:
-NAVIGATION
-SUNROOF
-APPLE CAR PLAY
-SATELLITE RADIO
-BLIND SPOT DETECTION
- HEATED SEATS
AND MUCH MORE...
FEEL FREE TO COME IN A CHECK OUT THIS GREAT DEAL OR PURCHASE ONLINE WITH AVAILABLE DELIVERY. CONTACT THE DEALERSHIP 4169005605 OR ROY'S CELL 4165006821 ( CALL OR TEXT). EMAIL : RPARKER@TOPGUNAUTOSALES.CA
PURCHASE PRICE IS $9499.00 PLUS TAX AND LICENCE FEE.
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
WE CAN PROVIDE THE ONTARIO SAFTEY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR A FEE OF $595.00 PLUS TAX
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
446 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4J6