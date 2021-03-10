Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Sentra

143,550 KM

Details Description Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Top Gun Auto Sales

416-900-5605

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV WITH NAVIGATION AND SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV WITH NAVIGATION AND SUNROOF

Location

Top Gun Auto Sales

446 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4J6

416-900-5605

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified
Sale

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

143,550KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6701303
  • Stock #: N283
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP2GL649799

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 143,550 KM

Vehicle Description

AN UNBEATABLE PRICE FOR A 2016 SENTRA SV EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION AND SUNROOF. THE VEHICLE HAS NO ACCIDENTS AND IS IN GREAT SHAPE INSIDE AND OUT.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE:

-NAVIGATION

-SUNROOF

-APPLE CAR PLAY

-SATELLITE RADIO

-BLIND SPOT DETECTION

- HEATED SEATS

AND MUCH MORE...

 

FEEL FREE TO COME IN A CHECK OUT THIS GREAT DEAL OR PURCHASE ONLINE WITH AVAILABLE DELIVERY. CONTACT THE DEALERSHIP 4169005605 OR ROY'S CELL 4165006821 ( CALL OR TEXT). EMAIL : RPARKER@TOPGUNAUTOSALES.CA

 

PURCHASE PRICE IS $9499.00 PLUS TAX AND LICENCE FEE. 

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

WE CAN PROVIDE THE ONTARIO SAFTEY STANDARDS CERTIFICATE FOR A FEE OF $595.00 PLUS TAX

Vehicle Features

LUXORY PACKAGE
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Sunroof
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Detection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Top Gun Auto Sales

2016 Kia Sorento 3.3...
 14,300 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra S...
 143,550 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 104,000 KM
$11,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Top Gun Auto Sales

Top Gun Auto Sales

Top Gun Auto Sales

446 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4J6

Call Dealer

416-900-XXXX

(click to show)

416-900-5605

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory