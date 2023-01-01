Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

170,691 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1697136701
  2. 1697136709
  3. 1697136715
  4. 1697136720
  5. 1697136723
  6. 1697136727
  7. 1697136732
  8. 1697136740
  9. 1697136749
  10. 1697136755
  11. 1697136761
  12. 1697136767
  13. 1697136772
  14. 1697136779
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
170,691KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10533336
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT8GS407382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 170,691 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

2017 Dodge Journey C...
 168,464 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SE
 83,191 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Spark...
 164,554 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory