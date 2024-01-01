Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 RAM 1500

234,021 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

SLT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1730827027
  2. 1730827035
  3. 1730827045
  4. 1730827054
  5. 1730827063
  6. 1730827072
  7. 1730827080
  8. 1730827096
  9. 1730827108
  10. 1730827116
  11. 1730827162
  12. 1730827210
  13. 1730827228
  14. 1730827234
  15. 1730827266
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
234,021KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GG2GS222389

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,021 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2016 RAM 1500 SLT 234,021 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Chevrolet Sonic LT 234,974 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred for sale in Oshawa, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred 156,875 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500