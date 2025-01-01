Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 RAM 1500

188,946 KM

Details Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12216990

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1740504521
  2. 1740504530
  3. 1740504540
  4. 1740504549
  5. 1740504558
  6. 1740504567
  7. 1740504576
  8. 1740504584
  9. 1740504593
  10. 1740504602
  11. 1740504610
  12. 1740504619
  13. 1740504625
  14. 1740504632
  15. 1740504640
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
188,946KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C6RR7HT1GS207684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,946 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 MINI Cooper Countryman All 4 for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 MINI Cooper Countryman All 4 131,191 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe XL 242,020 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Charger SXT RWD for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Dodge Charger SXT RWD 85,716 KM $24,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500