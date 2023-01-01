Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 1500

273,265 KM

Details Description Features

$13,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1676409851
  2. 1676409855
  3. 1676409859
  4. 1676409864
  5. 1676409868
  6. 1676409873
  7. 1676409877
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
273,265KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9618325
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KG7GS187274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 273,265 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.




Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.





R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Premium Sound System
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2016 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 273,265 KM
$13,989 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Juke 5DR...
 132,705 KM
$10,989 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey F...
 163,575 KM
$11,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory