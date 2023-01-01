$15,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Subaru Impreza
2.0i PZEV AWD
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9710629
- Stock #: 206208
- VIN: JF1GPAA65GH206208
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,157 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY CLEAN SHARP LOOKING GRAY ON BLACK ECO FRIENDLY SUBARU IMPREZA HATCHBACK WITH GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM/XD/CD RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
