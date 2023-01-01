Menu
2016 Subaru Impreza

129,157 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2.0i PZEV AWD

Location

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

129,157KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9710629
  • Stock #: 206208
  • VIN: JF1GPAA65GH206208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,157 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN SHARP LOOKING GRAY ON BLACK ECO FRIENDLY SUBARU IMPREZA HATCHBACK WITH GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.0L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED WITH ALL-WHEEL DRIVE, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AIR CONDITIONING, AM/FM/XD/CD RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY AND MORE!*** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

