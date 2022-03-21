2016 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999 + taxes & licensing 2 2 0 , 1 3 4 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8822750

8822750 VIN: 3VWD07AJ8GM347226

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 220,134 KM

Vehicle Features Packages B Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Premium Synthetic Seats Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

