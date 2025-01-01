$20,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 Buick Enclave
AWD 4dr Premium
2017 Buick Enclave
AWD 4dr Premium
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
113,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 5gakvckd8hj162591
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From A&P Auto Centre
2017 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr Premium 113,000 KM $20,888 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Quest 4dr SV 84,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Yaris Yaris 84,000 KM $7,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email A&P Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-571-XXXX(click to show)
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
A&P Auto Centre
905-571-1277
2017 Buick Enclave