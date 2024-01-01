Menu
2017 Buick Envision

139,069 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Envision

Preferred

2017 Buick Envision

Preferred

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,069KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LRBFXCSA6HD093817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,069 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Call Dealer

905-721-8168

647-808-7929
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2017 Buick Envision