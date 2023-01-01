$22,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac ATS
AWD
2017 Cadillac ATS
AWD
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
96,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1g6ag5rx4h0162712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
2017 Cadillac ATS